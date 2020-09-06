CALKINS, Cynthia H. Cynthia H. Calkins, age 87, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away August 26, 2020, in Orlando, FL, with family attending her at Cornerstone Hospice. The daughter of Adelaide Sohngen and James B. Hughes, Cynthia was born and raised in Hamilton, OH. She graduated the University of Virginia in 1954 and married George C. Calkins, then serving in the Air Force. The family retired to her home town in 1971, where George worked in insurance and banking, while Cynthia volunteered with community organizations and enjoyed the company of dear friends and several social organizations. They split time between homes in Ohio and Florida to be near family before relocating to the Orlando area in 2008. She always treasured contact with her lifelong friends in Hamilton. Cynthia was a loving and generous matriarch who enjoyed adventures with her family that included travel, cultural events and the world class attractions in Central Florida. She was particularly devoted to her canine companions and is survived by her most recent, Heidi. She is also survived by daughters, Julie C. Calkins and Anne C. Grady; granddaughters, Amanda L. Grady and Carolyn A. Grady, and family friend, David M. Eshbaugh. A memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to your charity of choice, or to Crew Boosters of Winter Park or Greyhound Pets of America-Greater Orlando. For more on Cynthia's life and times, see her obituary at www.DeGusipeFuneralHome.com

