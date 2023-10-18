Calhoun, William

Calhoun, Sr, William Eugene "Billy"
age 78 of Trotwood passed October 9, 2023. Formerly employed at GM and served as an educator and track coach at Dunbar HS. Funeral service Wednesday 11 am at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends 10 am until time of service.
Funeral Home Information
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH
45417
