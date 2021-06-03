CALHOUN, Grady

CALHOUN, Jr.,



Grady David



Grady was born November 18, 1950, in Middletown, Ohio, to Grady David, Sr., and Charlotte Mae Calhoun. He passed away on May 30, 2021, at the age of 70. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Marchita



Calhoun, two sisters: Anita L. Storey (Jeff) and Ann M. Logan (Jesse), one son Taj Calhoun (Nicole) and one daughter Kenyatta Calhoun. He leaves 2 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, and a multitude of



relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10am until time of service (12pm) at United



Missionary Baptist Church, 719 18th Ave., Middletown, Ohio - Pastor Gregory Tyus, Pastor David Bryant of Cocoa, Florida, will eulogize and officiate the service. Professional services



entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com