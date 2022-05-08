CALE, Willard Keith



81, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully in the presence of family and friends on Wed., May 4, 2022. Born on Sept. 20, 1940, in Buffalo, OH, to late parents Boyd and Leone Cale, he attended Buffalo High School. Will is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Sylvia Cale; daughter Kathy Eichlin,



son-in-law Brian Eichlin and grandsons Kevin and Garret Eichlin of Oak Ridge, NC; sister-in-law Marilyn Cale of Colorado Springs, CO; and numerous nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces scattered throughout the country. Will really enjoyed his frequent trips to NC and Kiawah Island spending time with family and watching his grandsons who he was very proud of play sports and grow into the young men they have become. Will was preceded in death by his brothers Robert, Dean, and Jerry and sisters-in-law Margaret and Helen. Will was proud that all three brothers served in the military. Robert and Dean were WWII Veterans, Army Air Core, and Navy respectively, and



Jerry was a Marine during the Cold War. Will received a



Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University, a Master's Degree from The Ohio State University, and post-graduate work at Xavier University and Miami University. Will retired from Centerville City Schools after more than 45 years, where he started as a Biology teacher at Magsig and then served as



Assistant Principal at Cline moving onto Principal of Centerville High School where he was part of building the new High School and facilities that are there today. Will then served as Director of Curriculum and Assistant Superintendent of Centerville City Schools. To this day, Will continued to



support the school district with levies, Scholarship reviews and coordination and attended every Elk Football and Basketball game that he could. Will was an avid sports fan and faithfully followed The Ohio State University Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, playing golf, fishing and opportunities he had to volunteer and



marshal several LPGA and Seniors professional golf tournaments. Will enjoyed participating in church and service activities. He was a member of the Centerville Noon Optimist Club for 46 years where he held most offices in the club including president. He was particularly proud of the Will Cale Scholarship, a college scholarship established by the Centerville Noon Optimist Club to assist students who had faced some type of adversity. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Dayton Society of Natural History and as Trustee for the Centerville Education Foundation. Will and Sylvia attended Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering for more than 40 years, where Will chaired the Video Ministries Commission, served on the Administrative Board and participated in numerous other church activities. Family will greet friends from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, May 13 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 14 at the funeral home followed by the burial at



Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Centerville Noon Optimist Club Will Cale Scholarship Program at the Centerville Noon Optimist Club, PO Box 750492, Dayton, OH 45475-0492. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com