CALDWELL, Melvin Lydell





Age 62, departed unexpectedly on May 6, 2022. One of five sons born to James E. Caldwell Jr. and Mary Alice (Watson) Caldwell. Melvin was aPatterson Boys Basketball Staff member and served as videocoordinator for ten seasons. He made many significant contributions to the program's success, winning the school's only Class AAA District (1991), Dayton Daily News Ratings (1992), and Dayton City LeagueChampionship Titles (1995). Melvin graduated from Belmont High School Class of 1978, where he ran track for the Bison. He was a diligent worker at Kuhns Foundry, KoehlerComponents, Sugar Creek, and the Inland Division of GM. Melvin received the nickname "Breeze" for his ability to "breeze" in and out of a room, and he will always beremembered for his gentle and kind spirit, like a "Cool Breeze." A tried-and-true Pittsburgh Steelers and Parliament-Funkadelic fan, Melvin was preceded in death by his brothers, James E. "Spunky" Caldwell, III, and Mark C. "Markie Shane" Caldwell; and their father, James E. Caldwell, Jr. He leaves his mother, Mary A. Caldwell; brothers, Ronald D. (Yvonne)Caldwell, and Jeffrey L. Caldwell; a loving host of aunts,uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and special friends.Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm Monday, May 16,at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 12 noon. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Woodland Cemetery.