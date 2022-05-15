journal-news logo
X

CALDWELL, Melvin

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago


CALDWELL, Melvin Lydell


Age 62, departed unexpectedly on May 6, 2022. One of five sons born to James E. Caldwell Jr. and Mary Alice (Watson) Caldwell. Melvin was a

Patterson Boys Basketball Staff member and served as video

coordinator for ten seasons. He made many significant contributions to the program's success, winning the school's only Class AAA District (1991), Dayton Daily News Ratings (1992), and Dayton City League

Championship Titles (1995). Melvin graduated from Belmont High School Class of 1978, where he ran track for the Bison. He was a diligent worker at Kuhns Foundry, Koehler

Components, Sugar Creek, and the Inland Division of GM. Melvin received the nickname "Breeze" for his ability to "breeze" in and out of a room, and he will always be

remembered for his gentle and kind spirit, like a "Cool Breeze." A tried-and-true Pittsburgh Steelers and Parliament-Funkadelic fan, Melvin was preceded in death by his brothers, James E. "Spunky" Caldwell, III, and Mark C. "Markie Shane" Caldwell; and their father, James E. Caldwell, Jr. He leaves his mother, Mary A. Caldwell; brothers, Ronald D. (Yvonne)

Caldwell, and Jeffrey L. Caldwell; a loving host of aunts,

uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and special friends.

Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm Monday, May 16,

at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 12 noon. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Woodland Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
2
DAVIS, Charles
3
CAVINS, Pauline
4
GUSTIN, Kathy
5
BRANDT, Robert
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top