Caldwell, Cleam

2 hours ago
Caldwell, Sr., Cleam Charles

age 99 of Dayton, Ohio, born June 20, 1925 and departed on July 13, 2024. Celebration of Life Services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2024, 12 pm at Berean Missionary Church, 5900 Basore Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45415. Visitation is at 11am until time of service. Pastor Ted Milbry, officiant Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

