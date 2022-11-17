CAIN, Victoria

journal-news logo
Victoria A. Cain, age 76, of Farmersville, OH, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2022, at Sycamore Hospital. She was born in Dayton, OH, and retired from PNC Financial Services. Vickie was a kind and giving person, she enjoyed cooking and doing things for others, but her greatest love was her family and spending time with them. Vickie was preceded in death by her parents Hildreth (Hilly) and Mary Zehring. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dennis Cain, daughter Andrea (Larry) Willis of Phoenix, AZ, son Ted (Ruth Ann) Cain of Lebanon, OH, grandchildren Evan Willis, and Jake, Ryan, and Kenleigh Cain, brother James (Carol) Zehring as well as numerous extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 1:00-3:00PM at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St., Germantown, a memorial service will begin at 3:00PM. Vickie loved dogs, so in lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to a dog rescue of your choice, or SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Dayton, OH 45458. Online condolences can be left at


