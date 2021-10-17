CAIN, Robert W.



79, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 9, 1942. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Connie (Andrew) Day; three grandchildren, Andrea (Dustin) Ingerman, Sr., Amber and Andrew, Jr.; three great grandsons, Dustin Ingerman, Jr., Anakin Austin Day and Remington J. Ingerman and nieces and nephew, Pam, Debbie and Mark. He was preceded in death by his mother and



step-father, Naomi (Charles) Mastin; sister and brother-in-law, Mary (Ervin) Grooms; two nephews, Michael and Timmy Grooms. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m.



Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His family would appreciate everyone wearing a mask.

