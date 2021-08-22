CAHOON, Lois



87, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Lois was born on July 9, 1934, the daughter of the late Rowland W. Jackson, Sr. and G. Elma (Shinn) Jackson. Lois is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph William Cahoon; daughter, Kimberly (Ralph) Henize; grandchildren,



Christopher (Karen) Henize and Molly Henize; great-grandchildren, Avery and Liam Henize; sister, Ruth Jackson Dyke; brother, R. William (Jeanne) Jackson, Jr.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vona B. and James W. Cahoon; brothers-in-law, Roger Cahoon and Victor Dyke; and niece, Jane Cahoon. Lois was a dedicated RN who loved to help people. She was very active in the Urbana



community, including being a member of the Board of the American Lung Association of Champaign County and also



active in the schools. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who deeply loved her family and enjoyed spending every second she could with them. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana, with visitation 2 hours prior. Lois will be laid to rest with a private ceremony at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting



www.walterfunerals.com