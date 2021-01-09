CADEN, Marilyn



Marilyn Caden passed 1/6/2021. Born Marilyn Ruth Stouffer 7/16/1929, in Galion, Ohio. Graduate of Buchtel High School, Akron, Ohio, and the University of Dayton. Marilyn was



married to Edward B. Caden, Jr. 1953-1992. Marilyn is survived by her son Curtis, his wife Janice, Amy Houck, the mother of her grandchildren---granddaughter Jenny Hitzges (Mike) of Newfoundland, PA, and grandson Robert Caden (Cher) of Weinan, Shaanxi Province, China; and her great-grandchildren. While trained as a teacher, her life was more about love and attention to others. She was a good businesswoman and ran a family business with her husband. Her true passion was swimming. She was a pioneer in teaching infants to swim and in helping people with arthritis to benefit by



water exercise programs. Memorial contributions for Marilyn Caden may be made to Kleptz YMCA, 1200 W. National Rd., Englewood, OH 45315.

