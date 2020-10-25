CABLE, Maj. Gary A.



Age 73, Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Gary was born on August 6, 1947, to Robert and Gwendolyn (Larson) Cable, in New Kensington, PA. While in high school Gary's family moved to Huntington Beach, CA, where he graduated from Excelsior High School. It was there that he met his future wife and love of his life (soul mate), Rita Mechling, in 1963. Gary and Rita were married on November 19, 1967, after Gary enlisted in the Air Force. He was stationed in Vietnam in 1968 and served in the "Bat Cats" 553rd Reconnaissance Wing. After his tour Gary continued his service with the USAF for 24 years, as a hospital administrator. Soon after returning from Vietnam their family grew with the arrival of their daughters, Tracy and Carrie. Gary is preceded in death by his mother, Gwen Cable. He is survived by his



loving wife of 52 years Rita E. Cable; daughters Tracy A. Vinson and Carrie C. Scott; grandchildren, Kimberly A. Scott, Cory M. Marks, and Kendra R. Marks; father (101yrs old)



Robert J. (s/o Linda Wheatly) Cable; siblings, Sharon E. Cable, Jeff L. Cable, and James R. Cable; as well as numerous extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3pm to 5pm on November 7, 2020, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering 45429. A service will



begin at 5pm with a livestream of the celebration that can be viewed by visiting Routsong Funeral Home's page on YouTube. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



www.routsong.com