BYRUM, Phillip S.

Phillip S. Byrum, 71, of Enon, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Enon. He was born

January 7, 1950, in Springfield to the late Orval and Joanne Keller Byrum. Phillip was a fun loving and hard-working man. He enjoyed spending time with his family, sports, traveling when possible and a winter

local bowling league. Phillip is survived by his wife, Karen Buell Byrum, whom he married July 7, 1991; five children, Robert and Lisa Byrum of Enon, Kurt and Amy Byrum of South Charleston, Keith and Melissa Walker of Enon, Robin Walker of Huber Heights, and Derek and Sena Walker of Enon; a brother, Hugh; a sister, Sandy; thirteen grandchildren, Justin, Katie, JoAnna, Jacob, Wyatt, Marley, Grace, Peyton, Easton, Liam, Rylan, Mason, Avery; four great-grandchildren; a niece, Amy; nephew, Jason; and numerous friends. A funeral service will be conducted, 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon with Reverend Danny Ray Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery. A visitation will be held 5-8,

Thursday in the funeral home. www.adkinsfunerals.com.

