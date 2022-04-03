BYRUM, Nannette



Age 85, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Nannette was born on March 16, 1937, in Dayton, OH, to the late Pascal and Helen (Smalley) Spurlino. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Denison University and a Master's Degree in Speech-Language Pathology from



Indiana University. Nannette worked in speech and hearing pathology, human resources, and insurance. She was a



member of the Oakwood Alumni Association, and Garden Club. Nannette was an avid golfer and enjoyed being a part of a local women's league. She also enjoyed playing MahJong, Bridge, and solving her daily crossword puzzles. Nannette loved to travel and enjoyed numerous trips with her special group of friends from high school. However, her favorite



pastime was spending time with her family, especially her



beloved grandchildren. She is survived by her children,



Elizabeth (Mike) Szaruga and Michael (Tracy) Byrum; grandchildren, Phillip and Erin Szaruga, Katherine, Christopher and Meagan Byrum; brother, Cy (Joanne) Spurlino, as well as



numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorial Services will be held 11AM on Friday, April 8 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N. MAIN ST., CENTERVILLE. Family will gather with friends following the service with light refreshments until 2PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/, or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

