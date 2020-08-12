BYRNE, Thomas

BYRNE, Jr., Thomas John Thomas John Byrne, Jr., 86, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, died on August 6, 2020. Tom was born in Claymont, Delaware on March 23, 1934, to parents Thomas and Martina Byrne, who preceded him in death. In 1958, Tom married the love of his life, Patricia Anne Shumard, who preceded him in death on August 20, 2005. Tom is survived by his four children, Thomas (Sabrina), Joseph, Cathi, and Jay (Amy) Byrne; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Amanda, Danielle, Christopher, Sarah, John Kyle, and Nicholas; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, Ed; grandchildren, Jacob and Allison; and daughter-in-law, Sherry. Tom graduated from Middletown High School and the University of Dayton (UD) with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Before completion of his studies at UD, Tom enlisted in the Army and served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army Counter-Intelligence Corps where he was a distinguished Military Graduate and Outstanding Trainee. Tom had a long and successful career specializing in aviation manufacturing engineering which started at Aeronca and completed at General Electric Aviation. During his time at Aeronca, he worked on the Saturn V rocket booster heat shield, the Dyna-Soar program, and obtained patents for high temperature insulating materials for space vehicles. While at GE, he worked on the development of the B-70, B-1, and Stealth bombers. Tom won the National Manufacturing Award for Aircraft Engine Business for implementing the first robotic machining program. Tom's loved ones will forever remember him for his quick-wit, positivity, intelligence, and unwavering love for his family. His family would like to thank the staff of Springhills Assisted Living, Dr. Michael A. Valente and staff at the Cleveland Clinic for their outstanding and loving care over the last 18 months. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John Catholic Church on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be sent to Abilities First, 4710 Timber Trail Dr., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

