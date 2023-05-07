Byrd-Williams, Deborah

BYRD-WILLIAMS (Leffler), Deborah



age 70, of Kettering passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023. She was a graduate of Bishop Ready High School (Columbus) in 1971, received her BS in Education from the University of Dayton in 1975, and her Masters in Education in 2000. Debbie was a member of the Gamma Gamma Kappa sorority, the Christ Child Society of Dayton, the John Stewart Society at the University of Dayton, and a former board member of the Wright Memorial Public Library. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, where she served on the prayer ministry, as a teacher of Divorce Care for Kids, and a leader of Companions in Christ and numerous small study groups. Debbie has an immense passion for educating children, and taught in classrooms across the Dayton area for more than 25 years. She taught middle school, offered home instruction, and coached track, volleyball, and softball at Van Buren Middle School; taught first grade at Holy Angels Elementary School where she was recognized as the State of Ohio's Teacher of the Year; taught preschool at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; and taught health at Chaminade Julienne High School. Following her career in the classroom, Debbie tutored students across the Dayton area including members of the University of Dayton men's basketball team, and wrote proficiency tests as an educational consultant for the State of Ohio. Debbie lived for her family. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her loving husband Frank, her children and their spouses, her sisters, her many grandchildren, and the many friends that she made everywhere she went. She greatly enjoyed baking and decorating for every holiday, particularly Christmas, and found joy in the many close friendships that she spent much of her time developing and nurturing. Debbie was an avid UD sports fan, and particularly loved UD basketball. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents William and Josephine, her sister Patty, and her daughter-in-law Melissa. She is survived by her husband Frank, her sisters Kathy, Peggy, and Mary Jo, her three boys Matt (Natalie), Brent, and Nathan (Charles), her step-children Molly and Graham, her grandchildren Jake, Sam, Henry, Liam, Clementine, Oliver, Owen, and Elin, her god children Marissa and Sam, and her numerous nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews in the Barnes and Byrd families. A memorial service with visitation afterwards will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, May 12, 2023 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road in Kettering. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to the Comeback Scholarship Award at the Oakwood Schools Education Foundation, or St. Vincent Depaul's Society of Dayton, or Christ United Methodist Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

