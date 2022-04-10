BYRD, Shirley E.



Age 89, departed life on earth on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, and attended Dunbar High School. She is preceded in death by her father, Otis G. Byrd; mother, Lula May Byrd; former husband Morton Branham, Sr.; two brothers; and granddaughter, Michelle Byrdsong. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter,



Marcella Byrd; sons Morton (LaTonya) Branham Jr. and Otis Branham (Brenda); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and devoted friends. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, in the J.F. Cunningham Family Life Center, 1501 W. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way (W. Third St.). Pastor Cory J. Pruitt officiating. (Mask required) Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home



