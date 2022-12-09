BYRD, Ronald L. "Ron"



Age 74, of Miamisburg, passed away December 1, 2022. He was born July 22, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Bruce and Mavis (Stafford) Byrd. Ron graduated from Stebbins High School, Class of 1966, where he was a star player on the basketball team. Ron was a true "people person" and used those skills to become a successful Realtor and Car Salesman. He started his career as a Realtor at Investment Realty and enjoyed connecting his clients with their dream homes. Ron then moved on to work at Harmon Cadillac in Dayton, Jeff Schmidt Cadillac in Beavercreek and lastly at Valentine Buick GMC in Fairborn. Throughout his career Ron was the proud recipient of numerous "Top Salesman" awards. He truly enjoyed making people happy and always went over and above to ensure it. Ron was recognized in the Dayton Daily News as being a top salesperson in the area, selling more than 1000 homes as well as more than 3000 cars. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his baby brother, Tomy Byrd. He is survived by his lifetime love, Helen McNabb; his daughter, Kari Toth; his three grandchildren, Lucas, Evie and El Toth, as well as his step-children, Christy Naylor, Sandy Cottrill, and Bryan McNabb along with their families. Ron will always be remembered for his ability to connect with people, for making others happy, as well as for his work ethic. He was truly loved and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

