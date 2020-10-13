BYRD, Lisa Kaye Lisa Kaye Byrd, 58, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at home. She was born August 3, 1962, in Middletown, to Floyd E. "Kat" Byrd and Nancy S. (Rickard) Byrd. Lisa had a great sense of humor. She loved her family, friends, shopping, eating out, and she especially loved Snoopy. Her smile will be missed by all who loved her. Surviving are her sisters, Deborah Lynn (Kevin) Combs and Jennifer Rebecca (Terry) Green; 7 nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to ACHU Assure Support for all the exceptional love and care they have given Lisa for the past year. Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second St, Franklin, Ohio, from 11 am until the time of service at 12 pm, officiated by Jim Winters. Lisa will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park immediately following the service.



