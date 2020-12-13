BYRD, Florine "Flo"



Mrs. Florine "Flo" Byrd, age 86 gained her heavenly wings on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born June 22, 1934, in Milner, Georgia, to Anthony and Marie Williams. She is



preceded in death by her parents, her son Willie Clarence Byrd, brother and sister-in-law Andrew and Julie Williams Sr., brother Arthur James Williams Sr. and aunt Carrie Barkley. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 67 years Walter Byrd Sr, son Walter (Vickie) Byrd Jr., four nephews Andrew Williams Jr, Arthur Williams Jr., Travis Williams, Chalance



Williams, two nieces Sherry Thompson and Jazerie Groom also two grandchildren Walter III and Emanuel. She also leaves



behind five great-grandchildren and a host of other loving friends and extended family members. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Ave., Dayton, OH, on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 11:00am. *Face masks are required and must be worn at all times.



Temperatures will be checked at the door.

