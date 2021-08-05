BYRD, Evelyn Blanche



Age 85, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord Monday,



July 19, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Evelyn was born October 10, 1935, to John and Nora Moore in Huntington, W. VA. She was raised by her loving grandparents, Enicke and LaSula Hardwicke on Maple Ave., in Huntington and was baptized at Desemi Baptist Church, as well as



attending Holderby School. Evelyn volunteered for the Salvation Army as a young girl. A young woman, she moved to Ohio, and was employed at American Standard and McCrory. The hobby Evelyn enjoyed most was fishing with family. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Bobbie Jean; twin brother, Everett; sisters, Edna and Myrtle; best friend, Suzanne; and longtime companion, Willie P. Sr. Evelyn is survived by her loving children,



Lorene (TaVarre) Sanders, Char Oda, Dar (Daryl) Waits, Kathy (Steven) Pinson; sister, Flora Sanders; 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Miami Shores Baptist Church, 4000 Vance Road, Moraine, OH 45439. Family will receive visitors from 11:00 am-12 Noon, with the Memorial Services at 12 Noon. Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

