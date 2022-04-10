BYLER, Charles D.



(Ret. MSGT)



Age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Bonita Springs,



Florida.



He was a MSGT for the U.S. Air Force, with 24 years of service. Charles was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially going to his grandchildren's sporting events.



Charles was preceded in death by his son, Craig A.; parents, Ernest and Kathryn; and 2 sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy A.; son and daughter-in-law, Dean (Teresa) Byler of Huber Heights; daughters and sons-in-law, Jodie Byler of Estero, FL, Cheryl (Pat) Buchenroth of Centerville, Lisa Byler of Estero, FL, and Christina Byler (Joe DeCola) of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Paige, Blake, Brock, Daniel, Claire, Emma, Trey, Chase and Gabi; 5 great-grandchildren; nephews, Thom (Helen) Stowe and Jeff Stowe; and many other relatives and friends.



Gathering of Family and Friends 5:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Military Honors at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, Donate.HopeHCS.org in Charles's memory.

