BYERS, Wilda

BYERS (Thompson), Wilda Margaret



Age 86 of Dayton, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. She was a longtime member of Crestview Baptist Church. Wilda enjoyed crocheting, fishing and camping, but most of all spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter: Elaine (Ray) Stephens, son: James (Nancy) Byers Jr., grandchildren: Joshua (Katelyn), Jeremiah, James (Nicole), Julie, Christine, 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years: James S. Byers, parents: Allen and Lucy (McCullough) Thompson, siblings: Evelyn



Williams, Merna Clarke, Opal Thompson, Shurl Thompson, Hugh Thompson, Glenna Ogino and grandson: Jesse Ruxer. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bearcreek Cemetery. The family will



receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of



If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Baptist Church.



