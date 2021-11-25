BUTTS, Carolyn A.



"Carol"



Carolyn A. Butts "Carol", age 75 of Beavercreek, passed awayon November 20, 2021. She was born on August 12, 1946, in Springfield, OH, to the late Homer and Mary Weaver. In addition to her parents,



Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Butts and her infant sister,



Linda Weaver.



She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Damon) Bradley and Michelle (Steve) Walls; son, John "JC" (Amanda) Butts; grandchildren, Siera Bradley, Sydney Bradley, Chase Rich,



Kayla Walls, Austin Butts, Adam Walls, Ashley Walls and



Dawson Butts; great-grandchildren, Daymon Rhodes, Mya Rhodes, Kain Rhodes, Czar Rhodes and Raelynn Collins; cousin, Ruth (Ed) Scott and numerous church family members and dear friends.



Carol worked and retired from GM Truck and Bus in Moraine after 30 years of service. She was a long-time member of



Kettering Church (now Five Rivers).



Family will receive guests from 11 AM until 1 PM at Five Rivers Church, (1450 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45429) where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM with Pastor Brian Newell



officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton and/or Alzheimer's Association, in Carol's memory.



To share a memory of Carol or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

