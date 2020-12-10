BUTLER, Thomas L.



Thomas L. "Tom" Butler, age 75, of Urbana, passed away following a 3 week long battle with covid/pneumonia at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Monday, December 7th, 2020. He was born November 9th, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Harry H.



Butler and Esther M. (Hoak) Butler Ours. Tom graduated from North High School in 1963. Two years later he began studies at Anderson College, Anderson, IN., graduating in 1969 with his bachelor's degree in social studies and social work. His first career was teaching in the Jr. High of Northwestern schools for 5 yrs. In 1974 he purchased London Florist Greenhouses & Garden Center in London, Ohio. He and his wife Sue enjoyed this business for over 26 years. At age 56, Tom enrolled in the University of Dayton earning a master's degree as a licensed professional clinical counselor. He served as a counselor at Consolidated Care in Urbana for 13yrs. Currently he was employed at Emmaus Counseling Center, Springfield, Ohio, until the time of his death. Tom was a member of Hillside Avenue Church of God and taught Adult Sunday School for 19yrs. Prior to that he taught an Adult Sunday School class for 18yrs at London First Church of God. Tom was very creative and expressed that through master gardening around his home. He liked to cook, fish, and spend time with his two grandsons. His greatest delight was his years spent with his wife Sue, who he adored and cherished. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sue Butler; his daughters:



Jennifer (Chad) Wheeler of London and Amanda Butler of Marion, Ohio; two grandsons: Cody and Dallas Wheeler; a brother, Jay Butler of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; a brother-in-law, Norman (Kathy) Guthrie of DuBois, PA and several nieces and nephews. Tom is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Harry Butler, Jr. & Bob Butler and a sister-in-law, Garnette Butler. We express gratitude to the doctors and nurses who made a valiant attempt to save his life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hillside Ave. Church of God. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 12th, 2020, at 12 noon at Hillside Church of God, 2021 Hillside Ave., Springfield. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Burial will follow at Ferncliff. Live streaming of the funeral will begin at noon on Saturday through the Littleton & Rue facebook page. Face coverings and social distancing is requested at the visitation and funeral service. Online expressions of sympathy may be at



