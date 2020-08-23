BUTLER, Marguerite "Marge" 90, of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 14, 2020, in Greenville, Ohio. She was born on December 6, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Ivo and Olivia (Guggenbiller) Breig. In addition to her parents, Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; brother, Jack Breig; sister, Rosemary Hochreiter; step-daughter, Diane Hughes; nephew, Joe Breig; granddaughter in-law, Robin Grimsley; and great-grandson, Jimmy Grimsley III. Marge is survived by her children, Nancy and Bob Dean, Mary and Kevin McEldowney, Susan and Ken DeLong and Chuck and Anne Marie Hecht; her stepchildren, Pam and Don Christ, Mark and Kathy Butler, Jan and Michael Gigandet, Julie Maurer, and Karen and Mike Pilkenton; and her 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Marge was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Children were dear to her, and she welcomed into her spirit filled home 13 children, 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Marge and Jerry were active members in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Dayton and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville. Marge served on the Bereavement Committee at both parishes for decades. She enjoyed many good friends especially Barb Sullivan, her friend for 43 years. Marge loved to laugh, be with her family and friends, cook, read and entertain. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic in Centerville, Ohio, with Father Brian Phelps and Deacon Chris Rauch as celebrants. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Friends may visit with Marge's family on Saturday, from 9:00 AM until 9:30 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blessing Box, in care of Tribute Funeral Homes, 1000 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331. The Blessing Box was one of Marge's favorite charities. Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.

