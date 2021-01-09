SCANDRICK,



Diane Lynn Butler



Diane Lynn Butler Scandrick, was born on November 1, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio, to



Frances Herring and Henry Holt. Diane, a Centerville High School graduate, passed



away unexpectedly on January



2, 2021, at the age of 56. She was a member of the Miami View Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Diane was



preceded in death by her grandparents Mattie Majors, Johnnie Mae Patterson, Ernest Holt, and Charles Butler, Sr.



Diane, who enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family, leaves to cherish her memory, her former husband of 20+ years Darryl Scandrick; two daughters Ebony Scandrick, Ariel Scandrick, and ONLY son Gabriel Scandrick all of Dayton OH; parents Frances (Robert) Herring and Henry (Lillie) Holt; sisters Charlene (Jeff) Sampson, Carlene Burton, Darlene Brown, Michelle (Bryan) Donaldson, Marcia (James) Nelson, Debbie (Reggie) Woodson and Lisa Butler; brothers Henry Hardin, Robert Limehouse, Tony Butler, Talbert Butler and Vincent Butler, all of Dayton, OH; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, via Zoom video, 3:30 PM, Officiant Malcom Stavis, Elder. Arrangements entrusted to W. E. Lusain Funeral Home.

