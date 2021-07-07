BUTLER, Carol J.



Age 88 of Hamilton passed away Saturday July 3, 2021. She was born July 20, 1932, in Somerville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Mary R. (nee Mendenhall) Guiler. Mrs. Butler is survived by her daughter Sandra K. Coffey; 4 grandchildren M. Derek Willsey, Timothy J. Coffey, Kevin M. Coffey, and Kaedyn R. Coffey; 3 great-grandsons M. Garrett Willsey, Kylah M. Coffey, and Keaton M. Coffey; special friends Pamela Neal Bishop, Erlene Abshire, Richard Rager, and Deania Barnhart; and her dining and traveling buddies Joyce Guiler, Sharon Clemmons, and Kathy Snodgrass. She was also preceded in death by her brother Charles E. Guiler and her sister Doris M. Van Natta. Mrs. Butler's family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. William Mauntel, Dr.



Edward Crane and staff as well as the doctors and nurses at Kettering Health, Hamilton. Also special thanks to Margaret Von Busch, MSN, NP-C and to Hospice of Southwest Ohio for their compassionate care. Visitation 4-8 PM on Friday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. Additional visitation on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 AM, with Chaplain Tracy Lynn Paul Downs, officiating. Burial to follow in Brookside Cemetery, West Chester Township. A Celebration of Life will follow the burial at 12:00 Noon on Saturday at the Fairfield Eagles #3680 with services by the Ladies Auxilary and a balloon release.



