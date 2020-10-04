BUTCHER, Jimmy Wayne Jimmy Wayne Butcher, 73, of Springfield, passed away September 26, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born September 23, 1947, in Paintsville, Kentucky, the son of Wilburn and Fannie Lois (Van Hoose) Butcher. Jimmy lived and breathed golf and was retired from Navistar. Survivors include one son, Kevin Butcher, Worthington, OH; three grandchildren, Jennifer Watkins, Michael Trent (Katie) Butcher and Matthew Seth Butcher; 10 great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild; three brothers, Larry, Mike and Donnie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, James Wilburn "Willie" Butcher, and his parents. Private services will be held for Jimmy's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

