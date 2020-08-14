BUSTOS, Richard Mario Richard Mario Bustos, 67, of Springfield, passed away on Friday afternoon, August 7, 2020. He was born in Fremont, Ohio, on August 30, 1952, the son of the late Roberto and Carolina (Rodriguez) Bustos, Sr. Richard retired from the Norfolk & Western Railroad and worked as a truck driver. He is survived by a brother, Roberto (Gracie) Bustos, Jr.; sister, Lucila (Gerardo) Santiago; 15 nieces and nephews; 28 great-nieces and nephews; and 8 great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Isabel Garcia; brothers, Rudy Silva and Eddie Gomez; and nephew, Josue Vasquez. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



