BUSTLE, Reba N.



November 2, 1940 - October 3, 2022



81, of Columbus, IN, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Columbus Regional Hospital. She was born November 2, 1940, in Camden, Tennessee, then moved to Dayton, Ohio, where she obtained a degree in accounting. She was the daughter of Clyde C. and Myrtle Irene (Williams) Holland. She married Cossie J. "Shorty" Bustle on September 11, 1964, and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2011. Reba was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who took great pride in her career in real estate. Being a real estate broker for many years, she and her husband built a strong foundation for them and their family. Her family was her life. She enjoyed playing bridge and entertaining those she loved. Graveside funeral rites will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Landrum Cemetery in London, Kentucky, with Rev. Steve Tufts officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Memorial contributions in memory of Reba may be made to Shrine Children's Hospital of Cincinnati (www.shrinerschildrens.org). Reba is survived by her daughters, Tammy R. Bustle, of Cincinnati, OH, and Lynn A. (Derek) Graham of Columbus; sisters, Charlene Dalmbert, of Columbus and Norma Swakhamer, of Gulfport, MS; grandchildren, Noah Tucker, Taylor Newton, Kelsee Newton and Charles "C.J." Hughes and great grandchildren, Tyree Ross, Titan Ross, Primrose Ross and Layla Ross. Reba was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son Ronald L. Bustle; sister, Myra Lowry; brothers, Donald H. and David Holland and a grandson, Caleb Newton. You are invited to view her video tribute and send a message of condolence to the Bustle family via the funeral home website;



