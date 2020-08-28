BUSSEY, William S. "Bill" William S. "Bill" Bussey, 85, of South Solon, passed away August 25, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus. He was born March 13, 1935, in London, Ohio, the son of Grover and Dema (Tatman) Bussey. Bill was an active member of Journey of Faith Fellowship. He was a farm equipment mechanic for many years, and he loved John Deere. Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Alice (Douglas) Bussey, who he married on September 25, 1960; children, Linnie (Jeff) Montgomery, Billy (Teresa) Bussey, Karen (Bob) Mathews, Tony (Patty) Bussey, and Darrell (Cindy) Bussey; grandkids, Jamie (BJ), Amanda (Mark), Bethany (Matt), Chris (Jen), Brandon (Sebrina), Drew, Justin, Katelyn (Josh), Anthony (Natasha), Sean (Maggie), Josh (Robin), Cassandra (Josh), David (Dave), and Aaron (Alex); 13 great-grandkids; siblings, Gene, Paul, Elsie, Cathy, and Linda; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Walter, Herb, Marie, Lois, Glenn, and Marion; and his parents. Visitation will be held from 2-5 pm Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday in Journey of Faith Fellowship with Pastor Charles Wertz officiating. Face masks required at both. Burial will follow in South Solon Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

