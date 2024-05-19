BUSSERT, Sonya Mae



SONYA MAE BUSSERT, age 85, of Springfield, passed away on May 15, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Springfield on June 11, 1938, the daughter of Byram E. and Willa M. (Thompson) Oler. Sonya was a 1956 graduate of Springfield High School. She retired from International Harvester and previously worked at Ohio Thermometer. Sonya enjoyed playing tennis, sewing and quilting with her church group. She was a faithful member of The Bridge Community Church and previously attended First Assembly of God. Later in life, Sonya enjoyed reading and working jigsaw puzzles in her free time. Sonya leaves behind her children, Damon (Cheryl) Bussert, Kelly (Brian Kinter) Studebaker; grandchildren, Jason Bussert, Kyle (Jeanie) Bussert, Aaron (April) Bussert, Joshua (Peggy) Studebaker, Olivia (Josh) Clos and Austin Studebaker, Andrew, Charlotte and Zachary Kinter; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Rylie, Ava, Annabelle, Abriella, Rebecca, Ella, Zander, Aubrey, Rhett, Beckett, Zoey, Jaylen and Peyton; sisters, Sherry (David) Vance, Patti Sumpter, Bonita Wipert-Stover and Earlene (Carl) Ahlm, along with many nieces and nephews. Sonya is also survived by her special friends Mildred DePriest, Alice Van Meter and Joan Clark. Sonya was preceded in death by her parents. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 from 6-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Sonya's life will begin at 7:00pm, Pastor Norman Hayes officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





