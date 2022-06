HAPPY 93RD BIRTHDAY!



Alva W. Bussard Jr.



June 14, 1929



Birthdays are a special time to remember those we love.



No card, no cake, no candles do we need. Just our



always-present love we send to you to your home high above. Many loved ones are there to help celebrate as your Heavenly family.







Always Loved, Always Missed,



Love, Anna, Alvina & Family, Lori & Family