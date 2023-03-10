Busick, Zella R.



Busick, Zella R., 84 of Springfield passed away March 6, 2023 in the Vancrest of New Carlisle. She was born on November 7, 1938 in Crockett, Va, the daughter of Vivian Lee and Lydia Hall. She was a member of the Abundant Life Assembly of God. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her family and shopping. Zella was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ludlow C. "Peanut" Busick; daughter Cindy Moberg; and one sister and one brother. Survivors include her son Ernest (Becky) Busick; sister Cathy Reed; six grandchildren Kara Mollin, Leslie Shoup, Chester Shoup, Nathan Busick, Nicholas Busick, and Cody Busick; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 1-3PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME.




