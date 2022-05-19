journal-news logo
X

BUSHU, William

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BUSHU, William M.

Age 87, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center. William was born the son of Gerald T. and Anna C. (Holland) Bushu on April 8, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife

Delores; 2 brothers Warren, and Bob Bushu; 2 sisters Peggy Wickham, and Nancy

Matthews. William is survived by his daughters Karen (Chuck) Hanrahan, Regina (Rick)

Rodgers, Carla (Ed) Decker; son Sheldon Bushu; grandchildren Shaunda (Aaron) Brown, Amy (Tom) Minnich, Joe Decker, Paul (Ashley) Rodgers, Heather (JP Bates) Decker, Megan (Tyler) Seybold, Amber (Levi) Runkle, Matt (Emily) Hanrahan, and Kolten Bushu; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Charlotte North; very special friend Jim Nave; many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. William was a loving dad, papaw, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. After 30 years of service with Navistar, William enjoyed a second

career in remodeling local homes. He was a member of the Eagles, and Union Club. William was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed collecting model cars and trucks. His true

passion was sitting on his front porch talking to his neighbors while drinking a Wendy's milkshake. Friends and Family may call on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 6PM – 8PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505 where a funeral service will be held on

Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10AM with Pastor Michael Berner officiating. Entombment to follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

In Other News
1
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
2
ETTER, Jane
3
CLANIN, James
4
BALES, Geraldine
5
DONOHOE, Keith
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top