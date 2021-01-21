BUSH, Shirley A.
Age 75, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm, Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the
family at
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
