BUSH, ROBERT

BUSH, Sr., Robert



Robert Bush Sr., 79, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on



October 18, 2020, at Good



Shepard Nursing Home. He was born May 5, 1941, in



Bowling Green, Kentucky, the son of Virgil and Jannette (Dunn) Bush. He was an avid painter and handyman. He leaves to cherish his memory to his family seven children, Lynnette (Fred) Carson; Mary (Roger) Dennis; Robert Jr.



(Winnie) Bush; Frank (Romaine) Bush; Tina (Stacey) Dennis; Elizbeth Peterson and Carol Hottenstein, one brother James Bush, special friend and mother of children Rev. Frankie Bush, ninety grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a host of



nieces and nephew. He is proceeded in death by his wife Natalia Bush, parents, brothers, three grandchildren, John, Olanda and Olajuan. Service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:30 am until time of service which will be private at 10:30am.



Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required.



Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral.

