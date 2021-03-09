X

BUSH, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BUSH, Robert "Bobby"

July 27, 1957 - March 1, 2021

Bobby Bush passed away suddenly at his home in La Marque, Texas. Bobby was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio. Bobby's passion was caring for and rescuing

feral cats. He is survived by his wife Janet; his sister, Susie

Romans and brothers, Bill and wife Faye, Rick and Patty, Mike, David and Gary. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Bush; sister Sandy Keister and a niece, Jackie Bush Cornett. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Middletown, Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.