BUSH, Robert "Bobby"



July 27, 1957 - March 1, 2021



Bobby Bush passed away suddenly at his home in La Marque, Texas. Bobby was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio. Bobby's passion was caring for and rescuing



feral cats. He is survived by his wife Janet; his sister, Susie



Romans and brothers, Bill and wife Faye, Rick and Patty, Mike, David and Gary. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Bush; sister Sandy Keister and a niece, Jackie Bush Cornett. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Middletown, Ohio.

