Bush, Lynn Ann Marie "Shrubbery"



Lynn Ann Marie Bush, 71, of Lakewood, Colorado passed away on July 2, 2024 at her home after fighting a battle with cancer.



Lynn was born on September 7, 1952 to William Ralph and Rita Marie Bush in Dayton, Ohio. After graduating from St. Joseph Commercial High School in 1970, she started her first government job at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. There she helped build the A-10 Aircraft, the Warthog. This was just the beginning of a long career with the federal government.



In 1989 Lynn married Bob Martinez who was the love of her life. He passed in 1994.



In 2022, Lynn retired from the VA where she worked for 22 years. Her passion in working with the Veterans never ceased. Just 7 days after her retirement she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She fought a tough, hard battle for the next two years.



Lynn was predeceased by her mother and father and older brother Bill and sister Mary. She is survived by 4 brothers, 2 sisters, 12 nieces and nephews and 15 great nieces and nephews as well as dear life-long friends.



Her candid sense of humor, strength and independence as well as her love for the Broncos and Rockies will be greatly missed.



Services will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver at 9:30am on Friday, October 18, 2024. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at 11:30am at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Westminster, Colorado.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Wild Animal Sanctuary 1946 County Road 53, Keenesburg, CO 80643 or Homeless Programs, VA Eastern Colorado, 3836 York Street, Denver, CO 80205.



