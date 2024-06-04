Bush, Gary Lee



Gary Lee Bush, 60, passed away peacefully in his home on May 31, 2024. He was born August 18, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio to Irma Bush and David Bush, as well as his sister Sandy Bush (Dewey Walls). He graduated from Wilbur Wright high school in 1981. He pursued a career as warehouse manager for Lewis & Michael Moving & Storage for 30+ years. Gary's passions were hunting/fishing for game and was evident in everything that he did. Gary enjoyed a active lifestyle going to concerts, camping, and going on various trips with his family. In 1990, Gary met his surviving spouse, Rose Morris (Bush). They were together for 34 years; together they raised 4 children all surviving, Amy Wheeler, Beth Wheeler (Larry Couch), John Brown, and Holly Bush (Trevor Williams). He was a devoted spouse and parent and always put his family first. He cherished every moment spent with his loved ones. In 2001, Gary officially became a grandparent and was known soon after as "Papaw." His grandchildren all surviving; Elexis Williams (Damian Colton), Eisiah Williams (Shaylin Hamilton), Jaylyne Hufford, Nimia Hufford, and Ophelia Williams. Gary enjoyed being a papaw and was known by his friends and family and donned the Papaw title with pride to everyone that knew him. In 2021, Gary then became a great Papaw to 2 little girls named Jaedlee and Amelia and a little boy named Omari. He took his previous experience of being a papaw and was so proud and loving to his great grandchildren. Gary was well known for his sense of humor, and MacGuyver ways of fixing things. The man would move mountains to make sure his family was taken care of. He was admired by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family and his friends. A funeral Service will be held in his honor on June 5, 2024, at 1:00pm PM EST. The service will be held at Newcomer located in Beavercreek, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Newcomer. As we come to the end of this program celebrating the life of Gary Bush, we are reminded by the impact that he had on the ones he surrounded himself with. Though he may no longer be with us, his memory and legacy will always live on. Let us take a moment to reflect on the many ways Gary touched our lives and the lessons that we have learned from him. His memory will always live on in the image of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. To Gary, we may say farewell for now, but we will never forget the light you brought into our lives. May you rest in peace, and may we continue to honor your memory living our lives to the very fullest as you had.



