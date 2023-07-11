Bush, Douglas
BUSH, DOUGLAS
Age 65, of Trotwood, OH, passed away on July 8, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 12 P.M to 2P.M. with a service to follow at GILBERT FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE, OH.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH
45309
https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral