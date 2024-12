Brian 'Scott' Bush



12/1/64-7/30/17



When god was making children, as far as I can see.



He made a special boy



especially for me.



He gave my darling son a



heart of solid gold.



Who gave me wonderful



memories only my heart can hold.



When we meet again at heavens door, we will put our arms around him and kiss his smiling face. Then the pieces of our broken hearts will fall back into place.



Happy Birthday Scott!



Sadly missed by Mom, Dad, Lydia and all family and friends.



