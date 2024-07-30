Bush, Brian

Brian (Scott) Bush



12/01/1964-07/30/2017



Dear Scott,



We missed you this year at the balloon fest and fireworks. They were one of your favorite things. Little did we know in 2017 it would be your last.



I am so sorry we didn't realize just how tired you were because you never complained. You always wanted to be with us because you knew you made us happy.



We miss you every single day. And I, your mom, miss you and your brother Greg with every breath I take.



Lovingly remembered by Mom, Dad, Lydia and Chewy and All your family and friends.



