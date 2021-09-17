journal-news logo
BUSCHHORN, Kenneth

BUSCHHORN, Kenneth J. "Dog"

Age 58 of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Carol Buschhorn and sister

Cindy Buschhorn. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sherry Buschhorn; daughters Julie (Greg) Wiesemann, Fawn

(Jeremy) Cole, Cindy (Jennifer) Wood, and Tawni (Chase Mowery) Buschhorn; grandchildren Christany, Aubrie, Sara, Shawn, Carson, Taylor, Elijah, Jordyn, Logan, Lafe, and Kensley; great-grandson David; brother John Buschhorn; sister-in-law Billie (Rick) Smith, and numerous friends and

co-workers. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Sunday, September 19.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

