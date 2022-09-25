BUSCH, Carol



89, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022, at Wooded Glen Health Campus in Springfield, Ohio. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 26, 1933, and graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1951. Carol was a devoted nurse her entire life after graduating from The College of Mt. St. Joseph with a BS in Nursing. She then went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Dayton. The majority of her career she worked at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield in many different positions. Carol also taught nursing at Clark State Community College. She loved to teach young nursing students and mentor young nurses including those who cared for her at Wooded Glen. Carol loved to play bridge and mahjongg and was an active board member of the Woman's Town Club. She also served on the Boards of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, the Clark Memorial Home, and the Condo Association of Kings Gate. Carol volunteered in many areas in the Springfield community and was always the first to offer to help. She loved to play the piano and was a great supporter of the Springfield Symphony. Carol was a member of St. Teresa Church, where she served as a eucharistic minister and took great pride and joy in playing the handbells. Carol's greatest pleasure was spending time with her family. She found joy in cooking and baking for the family and loved to travel with them. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Shannon) Busch and Timothy (Margaret) Busch; 3 grandchildren, Alexander, Nicole, and Benjamin; her brother Charles (Susie) Rath; and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas H. Busch. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 10am - 11am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30am in St. Teresa Church in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory can be made to the Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestra and Education programs.

