BUSBY, Thomas

BUSBY, Jr., Thomas E. "Buzz"



Age 56, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his home on Germantown Road. He was born July 5, 1964, in Sumter, South Carolina, to Thomas and Linda and was the first of two children. He had lived in Middletown most of his life. He was employed as a corrugator specialist at International Paper Company since October 2017. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and loved to ride. He was a devout Bengals and NASCAR fan, but most of all he loved his family and friends and was very proud to be a papaw. He was a good man with a big heart and would help anyone he could. Preceding him in death was his father, Thomas Edward Busby, Sr. He leaves behind his mother, Linda Nickell; three children, Rebecca Busby, Danielle Busby and Stephen Busby; two granddaughters, Paytin Bryant and Amelia Miller; one grandson, Collin Bryant; one brother, Gary Busby and wife Peggy; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 18, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Private interment at the convenience of the family will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

