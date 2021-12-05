BURTON, Winston

BURTON, Sr.,



Winston Cornell



72 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. He was born June 23, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Huge Donald Burton and Lula-Lenore Winston.



Winston was born and raised on Mound Street. He attended Springfield South High School and graduated in 1967, then went on to collage at Central State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. Winston served his country in both, the U.S. Army, and the Air National Guard. He bravely served two tours in the Vietnam War. Winston loved spending time with his family, traveling, photography, dancing, and music.



Winston is survived by his wife of 34 years Tammy Jeneane (Mosley); brother David McWhorter; son Winston Jr.; daughters Sondra Williams, Amber Nicole Burton; grandchildren Donjane Higgenbottem and Roy Allen Robinson II; great-grandson Noavon Lee Morrison; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; sons Donald Shay Burton, Donald Lee Higgenbotten; one daughter Ronnique Mawusi Burton; brother Donald Keith Burton; and his sister Velma Burton.



The celebration to honor Winston's life will be held Monday, December 6, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:00 am until time of service which will be at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face masks will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

