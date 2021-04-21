BURTON, James Douglas "Corky"



73 of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home. He was born in



Hamilton, Ohio, on November 27, 1947, to the late James Mitchell and Barbara (Sandlin) Burton. After graduating from Middletown High School,



Corky joined the Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1971. He worked at AK Steel for 30 years in Production Planning. He is survived by his sons, James Ryan Burton, Todd Andrew Burton, and Vernon Richard (Kristi) Brooks; grandchildren, Jacob and Jamie Brooks; special niece, Lori Birman, and former spouse, Pam Burton. He is



preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rebecca Pitts;



brothers, Gerald Richard, Daniel Lee, and Mark Timothy, and nephew, Scott Pitts. A graveside service under the care of



Baker-Stevens-Parramore will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 11:00, Grace Memorial Gardens, 3023 N. Union Rd. Middletown, 45044. Timothy Tepe will be officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at



