Burton, James W. "Bill"



BURTON, James William "Bill", 92 of Tipp City Ohio passed away peacefully on Oct 29, 2024 at Randall Residence. He was born on Oct 19, 1932 in Christiansburg, Ohio to James Dwight and Mary Laquisha (Davis) Burton. Bill graduated from high school in Springfield, Ohio. Bill was united in marriage to Janice Lee Knight on Nov 14, 1953, they met at the local skating rink in Springfield. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1953 thru 1956, and was stationed at Alameda, Calif. Bill was Golf Course Superintendent at Greenville Country Club from 1960-1984, then he was superintendent at Meadowbrook Country Club from 1984 -1998. Bill was a very skilled and avid golfer that was loved and will be missed by his family and friends. He never spent a day away from his wife Jan, they were married over 70 years. He is survived by his wife Jan and his two sons: Mike (Luann) Burton, Dubuque, IA and Bill Burton, Fairborn, OH. Four granddaughters: Michele Larson, Nicole Bridges, Leah Burton and Tiffany Willey. Seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a thank you for Randall Residence, Hospice and Conroy Funeral Home for their professional and compassionate care. There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



