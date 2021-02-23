BURTON, Helen Christine



Age 93, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was born in Madison County, Kentucky, on January 10, 1928, the daughter of Cynthia (Williams). She was a 65 year charter member of the First Light Church in Vandalia.



She is survived by her daughters Deborah (Kenny) Chilton, Jo (Doug) McMillan, Robin (Lonnie) Vanover and Rhonda (Adrian) Miller; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and special friends Arlene "Tootie", Mary and Steve Gambill.



She is preceded in death by her mother; husband Kelly D.



Burton; grandson Chad Kenneth Chilton; sister Georgia Ballew and special cousin Melvie Spivey.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor John Seagraves officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers



memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to Juvenile Diabetes, 8035 Hosbrook Road, Suite 210, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

